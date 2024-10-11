Ukraine explores deployment of UK's DragonFire laser systems Friday, October 11, 2024 1:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that discussions with the United Kingdom are underway regarding the delivery of a new type of weaponry—DragonFire laser weapons. The minister stated that the project to provide DragonFire is in an active development stage, according to Interfax Ukraine.

"We talked about DragonFire. We are actively working on this project," Umerov stated during a television marathon.

He added that the talks covered not only Ukraine's operational needs but also investments in the country's defense industry and air defense discussions.

Former UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps suggested in April that DragonFire might be deployed to Ukraine to combat Russian drones.

The system was originally anticipated to be deployed by 2027, but Shapps expressed a desire to expedite this timeline.

Developed by the UK DragonFire consortium, which includes MBDA UK, Leonardo UK, QinetiQ, and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the weapon was first unveiled in 2017. It is designed to target a wide variety of threats, including UAVs and missiles.

In trials conducted in January 2024 at the Hebrides Range in Scotland, DragonFire successfully hit distant targets, both airborne and maritime. The weapon showcased remarkable precision, capable of striking an object the size of a one-pound coin from a kilometer away.

Western specialists regard DragonFire for its precision and cost-effectiveness.

Each laser shot costs about £10, making it significantly cheaper than using missiles to destroy targets like drones. This makes the system particularly appealing for long-term use in high-intensity combat situations.

"Currently mounted on an armored Wolfhound vehicle, the system is expected to be deployed on Royal Navy ships by 2027, following an accelerated timeline initially set for 2032," experts noted.

