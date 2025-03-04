Ukraine faces critical military aid shortage as U.S. halts support, warns key lawmaker Tuesday, March 4, 2025 9:00:38 AM

In light of halted U.S. military support, Ukraine’s resilience may last roughly six months, says Fedir Venislavskyi, a prominent member of Ukraine’s parliament and defense committee. Efforts are underway to find alternatives, he told RBC-Ukraine.

Without U.S. backing, Ukraine faces an arduous path, though its military’s robustness in the three-year wartime era bolsters its capacity to mitigate threats. However, Venislavskyi emphasizes, critical weaponry like air defense systems and advanced long-range missiles are irreplaceable without the United States.

Bloomberg reported on March 4th that President Donald Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine, blocking essential deliveries like ammunition and anti-tank weaponry. High-ranking officials, under anonymity, briefed to CNN's journalists that the Ukrainian military will feel this suspension’s impact imminently, cautioned Oleg Katkov, Defence Express' chief editor.

The loss could equate to 30% of Ukraine’s military equipment due to halted U.S. supplies, heavily affecting aviation and air defenses.

An unnamed senior White House official confirmed to "Voice of America" that the U.S. is stopping its military aid to Ukraine, highlighting Trump’s focus on peace. Meanwhile, on March 2nd, diplomats close to a European leaders' summit in London disclosed that Hungary blocked an EU aid package for Ukraine.

