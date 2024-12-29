Ukraine faces electricity import uncertainty as Slovakia ponders supply cuts Sunday, December 29, 2024 4:00:50 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that other European Union countries can aid Ukraine in tackling its electricity deficit. The nation might soon halt importing a fifth of its foreign-arrived electricity, which has been crucial for stabilizing its energy system. To address this impending shortfall, Zelensky stressed the need to collaborate with other EU member states. He discussed power capacity deficits and Ukraine's strategic actions during an evening address posted on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky explained that Slovakia, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, supplies Ukraine with nearly 19% of its imported electricity. If Slovakia were to cease this import, officials must engage with other EU countries to resolve the issue. The stability of the unified energy system was a key topic in discussions with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Zelensky added. "Whatever Putin said to Fico during their Kremlin meeting, European regulations must outweigh any individual's ties with Moscow," asserted Zelensky.

Ukraine's energy provider, NEC "Ukrenergo," has regularly published data on electricity imports from five countries within the EU — Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary — as well as from Moldova. For instance, on Tuesday, December 24, Ukraine's energy system was stabilized with imports of 10,231 MWh following 9,259 MWh on December 23 and 11,419 MWh on December 20.

Robert Fico visited Moscow on December 22-23, where he discussed Russian gas supplies with President Vladimir Putin and threatened to cut electricity exports to Ukraine. In response, energy research center director Oleksandr Kharchenko remarked that stopping electricity imports from Slovakia would have minimal impact on Ukraine's situation

