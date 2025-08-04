Ukraine fends off major Russian drone and missile attack Monday, August 4, 2025 9:32:50 AM

Russian forces, continuing their war against Ukraine, launched a massive attack against the neighboring country with 162 Shahed-type strike drones, various other drones, and an X-47 M2 ballistic missile. The attacks were launched from Millerovo in the Rostov region, Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, and from the territory of the annexed Crimean Peninsula, according to Ukraine’s Air Force via their Telegram channel on Monday, August 4th.

Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down or suppress 161 of these Russian drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. The aerial assault was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and Ukrainian Defense Forces mobile firing units.

One of the drones reached its target, and debris fell in nine locations across the Odessa and Kyiv regions, the Air Force reported. As noted by the news outlet RBC-Ukraine, this attack is one of the largest since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier reports indicated that another Russian attack on Ukraine's Antonivka in the Kherson region resulted in the death of a man born in 1979. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces struck the Nikopol district with artillery and drones. Under fire were the Nikopol, Marhanetska, Mirosvska, and Pokrovska communities, resulting in injuries to three people, including a 4-month-old infant, according to head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported night strikes by Russia on the Odessa region using drones. They indicated that extensive fires erupted but were rapidly extinguished. The hardest-hit area was a radio market, where flames consumed dozens of stalls selling electronics and appliances. Additionally, a large fire was extinguished in a non-operational dormitory.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.