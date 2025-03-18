Ukraine firm on non-negotiable red lines in peace talks with Russia Tuesday, March 18, 2025 10:00:21 AM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has assured that Ukraine will not concede on fundamental issues outlined in the country's "peace formula" during any potential peace talks with Russia. Ukraine remains resolute in its refusal to recognize occupied territories as Russian, and it will not accept any restrictions on its right to join international unions, including the European Union or NATO, nor will it allow any reduction in its military capabilities, said Sybiha in a recent interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There are fundamental points that are non-negotiable, that cannot be touched upon," Sybiha stated when addressing the question of red lines in future negotiations. He emphasized three core issues where no compromise will be made:

Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty—Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

The choice of the Ukrainian people regarding participation in international unions such as the EU or NATO cannot be vetoed by any other country.

Ukraine's defense capabilities, the strength of its army, and its military potential cannot, in any way, be restricted.

"Russia must be held accountable. These are essential elements of a comprehensive peace. And let me remind you, they were included in our 'peace formula,' reflecting the approaches that define our international stance," the foreign minister noted. According to Sybiha, Ukraine's principled positions— "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and "nothing about Europe without Europe"— receive strong support among allies.

On March 17, CNN reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for March 18, stating that certain issues, including territories and power stations, and "the distribution of certain assets," had reportedly been discussed by both sides.

On March 16, The Independent, citing senior Ukrainian sources, reported that Ukraine has set red lines for any potential peace agreement with Russia. Insiders asserted that Ukraine will not cede any additional territories, will demand the return of abducted children and civilians unlawfully detained by Russia, and will seek international security guarantees.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.