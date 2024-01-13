Ukraine: half of Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles failed to reach targets in latest attack Saturday, January 13, 2024 9:30:07 AM

Russian aggressors launched six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukraine on the morning of Saturday with half of them failing to reach their targets, announced Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat during a national news broadcast on January 13.

"We observed six Kinzhals today, and we reported on them... Half of them definitely did not reach their targets – that's for sure," said Ihnat. He suggested that during the attack, there might have been several false targets involved.

Ihnat added that more than 20 Russian missiles fell short. Explaining the reason, he said they might have landed in open areas, been destroyed in midair, or been affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare.

"It’s good to see that Russian missiles are countered by our Defense Forces and are increasingly missing their precise targets, as they claim. The quality of the missiles is deteriorating, and they fail to reach their destinations," Ihnat commented.

On the night of January 13, Russia conducted another mass missile strike on Ukraine. According to initial reports, X-101/555/55 long-range missiles were launched from Tu-95MS aircraft. It was later reported that Mig-31 aircraft also launched Kinzhal missiles.

Explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force later reported that eight Russian missiles had been shot down, and more than 20 failed to hit their targets. In total, the Russians fired 40 missiles and drones.

