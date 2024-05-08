Ukraine has caught up with Russia in kamikaze drone production, says Ukroboronprom CEO Wednesday, May 8, 2024 11:30:19 AM

Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones, similar to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, this year,said UkrOboronProm's CEO Herman Smetanin in an interview with ArmyInform, which was published on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Smetanin, a number of contracts have been signed with private manufacturers, primarily concerning the licensed production of drones. Since private companies cannot provide the necessary quantities on their own, they enter into licensing agreements and production is supplemented by UkrOboronProm subsidiaries.

"This has already yielded results. In 2024, Ukraine matched Russia in the number of kamikaze drones produced, similar to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in producing other types of combat UAVs," Smetanin said.

He confirmed the assertions of the Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, who had stated, "Whatever is exploding in Russia—it's all ours."

Smetanin further noted that a considerable number of private companies and scientists have been engaged in the development of new types of weaponry. There are more innovative developments and technologies that meet the needs of tomorrow, the CEO of UkrOboronProm reported.

In November 2023 that Ukraine has begun mass production of a drone similar to the Iranian-made Shaheds. Capable of flying approximately a thousand kilometers, the UAV marks a significant advancement in Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.