Ukraine has received Patriot air defense systems from 3 countries Wednesday, April 19, 2023 12:00:38 PM

Ukraine has received Patriot air defense systems from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany, said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

"Such air defense systems will protect against attacks by Russian cruise missiles and UAVs. We thank our partners for the significant strengthening of Ukraine's air defense," Pavlyuk said.

The Patriot systems were developed by the American Company Raytheon. They were first deployed by the U.S. Army in the mid-1980s. Patriot has since undergone modernizations and is in service with more than 10 countries, including the United States, Israel, Germany, and Spain. Its role is to counter air and missile threats as part of an integrated air defense system. Depending on the modification, this air defense system is capable of covering a radius of 100 km and intercepting ballistic missiles in the 15-20 km zone.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.