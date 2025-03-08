Ukraine holds firm in Kursk region amid Russian encirclement threats Saturday, March 8, 2025 11:00:37 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not withdrawn from Russia’s Kursk region, despite the looming threat of encirclement by Russian troops. According to a report by RBC-Ukraine, plans are in motion for a response to Russia's strategy, which aims to cut off the Sudzha-Sumy road and encircle Ukrainian forces.

Insiders suggest that Ukrainian command is taking steps to stabilize the situation, planning counteractions to hinder Russian advances. The Russian strategy seeks to leverage the shrinking Ukrainian stronghold in Kursk, which is now down to an 11-kilometer width. Defense efforts face natural obstacles from dense woodlands, compounded by the enemy’s heavy use of fiber-optic drones. Yet, sources convey that the situation is manageable, with no complete encirclement evident at this point.

Previously, reports indicated that Russian forces breached Ukrainian defenses south of Sudzha in the Kursk area.

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.