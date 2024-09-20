Ukraine imposes Telegram ban for government officials and military, citing security concerns Friday, September 20, 2024 1:00:31 PM

Kyiv has imposed a ban on the use of Telegram by government officials, military personnel, and critical infrastructure workers. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has issued a resolution prohibiting the use of Telegram by military members, state employees, individuals in the security and defense sector, and staff at critical infrastructure sites. The only exception to this ban applies to those whose job responsibilities require the use of the application.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, has endorsed this decision, asserting that Russian intelligence agencies have access to users’ private communications on the app, including deleted messages, as well as personal information.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Telegram is actively employed by Russian special services for cyberattacks, spreading malware, and even coordinating missile strikes.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.