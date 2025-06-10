Ukraine in talks with U.S. over $50 billion arms deal Tuesday, June 10, 2025 10:42:00 AM

Diplomatic discussions concerning arms purchases from the United States are actively underway, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This announcement comes as aid packages continue to arrive from the U.S.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative, Heorhiy Tikhiy, spoke to the media on Tuesday, June 10, outlining Ukraine's ongoing dialogues with the United States regarding the acquisition of American weaponry. "Ukraine is actively engaging with the U.S. on acquiring American arms, including air defense systems like the Patriot missiles, and other critical resources they've been providing over the years," Tikhiy stated.

Expressing gratitude toward America, Tikhiy emphasized Ukraine's readiness to procure American arms via diverse funding sources.

In response to inquiries about current aid packages from the U.S., Tikhiy confirmed, "To my knowledge, those aid packages are indeed being delivered."

Additionally, the discussions on arms procurement also align with funding options devised under mineral resource agreements, as pointed out by Tikhiy.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the nation's intent to purchase $50 billion worth of U.S. weapons as a strategic security guarantee. He also said that Ukraine is ready to acquire 10 Patriot systems from the U.S. at a potential cost of $15 billion.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump delivered a stern response to Zelensky's comments on the Patriot systems: "He's always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.."

Trump's comments implied that Ukraine initiated the conflict with Russia. However, Ukraine anticipates continued U.S. arms sales despite such remarks, according to officials within the Ukrainian President's Office.

