Ukraine increases drone procurement budget by $220 million amid surge in domestic production Friday, February 21, 2025 12:00:47 PM

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a significant boost in funding for the country's drone procurement efforts, with the Cabinet of Ministers allocating an additional 7.9 billion hryvnias (nearly $220 million) for drone purchases. This move comes as domestic drone production surged tenfold in January compared to January 2024.

"Our government has decided to allocate an additional 7.9 billion hryvnias for drone procurement," Shmyhal stated, emphasizing that the funds will be directed to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection to facilitate the necessary acquisitions.

Shmyhal outlined impressive increases in Ukraine's military production over the past two years: a threefold increase in artillery production, a fivefold increase in armored vehicles, a twofold increase in anti-tank weaponry, and a 2.5-fold increase in ammunition. The Ukrainian government aims to produce at least half of its current weapons needs domestically.

"To achieve this goal, we have allocated a record-breaking amount this year for the modernization of our defense industry and weapons procurement," Shmyhal added.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.