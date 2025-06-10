Ukraine increases use of ballistic missiles, testing domestic systems against Russia Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11:00:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been increasingly deploying ballistic missiles on the battlefield, with recent operations targeting Russian command centers more frequently since May, says Valeriy Ryabykh, the director of Defense Express, who suggests that ballistic missiles might have been used for these strategic hits.

According to Ryabykh, Ukraine has bolstered its offensive capabilities against Russia, successfully striking positions such as the Iskander missile system. Additionally, the Link system for F-16 aircraft has proven effective, he told Espreso TV.

Ryabykh noted that over the past year, the Ukrainian military has frequently carried out strikes using weapons that experts have struggled to identify, prompting speculation that Ukraine might have developed its own ballistic system currently being tested in real combat conditions. He indicated that while full-scale production may not yet be confirmed, preparations appear to be underway. Back in August 2024, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful test of the first locally made ballistic missile.

Additionally, on June 6, Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Studies, stated that May saw the inaugural test of a missile that covered a distance of 300 km, successfully hitting a Russian command post.

