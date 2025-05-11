Ukraine insists on 30-day ceasefire before engaging in peace talks with Russia Sunday, May 11, 2025 10:47:00 AM

Ukrainian authorities have insisted on a prolonged ceasefire as a prerequisite for any negotiations with Russia, the so-called aggressor nation. "There is no point in continuing the killings, even for a day. We expect Russia to confirm a complete, lasting, and reliable ceasefire starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, May 11. Responding to the Kremlin's proposal, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.

Simultaneously, he deemed Russia's statements "a good sign," interpreting them as a contemplation of ending the war. "The whole world has long awaited this. The very first step to truly ending any war is a ceasefire," emphasized Zelensky, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposition for talks in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated in his Telegram channel that a ceasefire lasting 30 days—a condition previously set by Kyiv—is crucial for any further peace settlement steps. "Russia should not disguise a desire to continue the war with verbal constructs. A ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war, confirming Russia’s willingness to stop the killings," added Yermak.

Previously, in a summit held in Kyiv, Zelensky along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK and Polish Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk jointly called on Russia to establish a “complete unconditional ceasefire” on land, sea, and air for at least 30 days starting May 12. Before this, the participants had a call with President Trump. Putin responded with a nighttime statement, suggesting direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without prior conditions to “eliminate the root causes of the conflict and achieve a long-term, lasting peace for the historical perspective.” However, he did not directly comment on the proposal from Ukraine and the four European countries.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia would be ready for a truce considering certain "nuances."

Following Putin's statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would "continue to work with both parties" to secure an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Macron criticized Putin's proposal as "insufficient," accusing him of aspiring to sidestep addressing real peace efforts.

