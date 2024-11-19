Ukraine launches first strike on Russian soil with US-made ATACMS missiles Tuesday, November 19, 2024 8:09:20 AM

Ukraine has launched a daring strike on Russian soil using American-made ATACMS missiles for the first time, reported the news outlet RBC-Ukraine citing an anonymous source within Ukraine's Defense Forces. This reports was further supported by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Ukrainian online outlet "Censor.net, also citing anonymous sources.

According to "RBC-Ukraine," the strike targeted a military facility near the city of Karachev in Russia's Bryansk region, a mere 130 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Reports from the Telegram channel Astra say residents of Karachev "reported an attack on a military base." The channel released several videos purportedly sent in by eyewitnesses, showing "the glow of detonation."

"Karachev hosts the 67th arsenal of GRAU (military unit 55443). Whether this arsenal was hit last night remains uncertain. NASA's fire monitoring systems show no fires in the Karachev area," stated a Telegram post.

Moreover, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also announced on Telegram that "in the early hours of November 19, 2024, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other Defense Forces, conducted a targeted strike on the arsenal of the 1046th logistics center near Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia."

"As of 02:30 this morning, 12 secondary explosions and detonations were recorded at the target location. The strikes on ammunition depots for the Russian occupiers' army, aimed at halting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue," the message added.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that on the night of November 19, Ukrainian Armed Forces launched six American-made long-range ATACMS missiles at a military facility in Bryansk region. The statement alleges that five missiles were intercepted by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems, with one "damaged."

"Fragments of the missile fell on the technical area of the military site, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished. No casualties or destructions resulted from this Ukrainian attack," reported Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

