Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian regions Sunday, December 8, 2024 9:40:50 AM

Ukrainian Forces launched a significant drone attack on targets in Russia. Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that its air defenses managed to destroy 46 Ukrainian UAVs across five regions in the early hours of Sunday, December 8th. Specifically, 17 drones were taken down over Belgorod, 12 over Kursk, six above Voronezh, seven over Rostov, and four in the skies of Astrakhan, the report detailed.

In the Voronezh region, a fire broke out at an industrial site following the crash of one drone, Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev shared in a Telegram post, assuring that "preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties." Moreover, local official Yuriy Slyusar mentioned, two more drones were intercepted near Novoshakhtinsk, resulting in shattered shop windows. Subsequently, in a related aftermath, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, noted damages from Ukrainian shelling that affected six private homes, an apartment building, a vehicle, and a power line.

Previously, the Ukrainian Navy declared on Facebook that it had conducted a maritime drone attack on gas platforms off the Crimean coast, occupied by Russia since 2015. This assault reportedly disrupted surveillance systems stationed by Russian forces on these extraction platforms.

