Ukraine launches massive overnight drone attack on key Russian military sites Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9:45:17 AM

Ukrainian drones attacked several key Russian military sites overnight on May 7, including critical defense industry plants in Saransk and Tula, as well as the airbase in Kubinka near Moscow, home to MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets, reported Andriy Kovalenko, chief of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

“In Russia, important military-industrial enterprises were attacked, while Moscow once again targeted civilian infrastructure in our cities, killing people,” Kovalenko stated.

The threat of UAVs in Saransk was declared by the Head of the Republic of Mordovia, Artem Zdunov, at 5:27 AM.

Videos of a fire in the city were published by Russian Telegram channel Astra, noting that flames erupted near the Khimmash plant.

Readers subsequently reported that the drone strike on Saransk, the capital of Mordovia, caused two fires, notably impacting the Optic Fiber Systems plant, situated a few kilometers from the Saransk Mechanical Plant and Saranskkabel-Optik. Optic Fiber Systems is the first and only producer of optical fiber in Russia, according to Astra Telegram channel.

Exilenova+ Telegram channel mentioned that the Saranskkabel and Optic Fiber Systems plants, which were attacked, have been producing cable and fiber-optic products for Russian arms for over 20 years.

At 7 AM, the Saransk city administration announced that classes were canceled in preschools, schools, and higher education institutions on May 7.

Astra Telegram also reported fires in the vicinity of two major Russian defense industry enterprises, part of the state corporation "Rostec," following a drone strike in Tula

"In Tula, the attack targeted AO 'Instrument Design Bureau,' a flagship of the Russian defense industry specializing in developing modern weapon systems, including anti-tank complexes, firearms, and combat modules. Its products see active use in the war in Ukraine,” highlighted CPCD chief Andriy Kovalenko.

He further stated that "SPLAV," known for developing the "Grad," "Uragan," and "Smerch" multiple rocket launch systems, also came under attack. SPLAV is a priority manufacturing site for the Russian army.

The "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel, citing satellite data, reported a fire at the Kubinka airbase, located 63 km from Moscow, and shared footage captured by locals showing the drone attack.

Exilenova+ Telegram channel also published footage of the UAV attack on Kubinka, along with satellite images of the airfield, noting that MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters are based there.

On the evening of May 6, drones attacked Moscow; Moscow region residents also reported explosions. During the attack, mobile internet service was disrupted in Tula, Yaroslavl, Tver, Saransk, and Kursk.

Russia's Aeroflot stated that between 1:00 AM and 5:30 AM on May 7, due to temporary flight restrictions at Sheremetyevo Airport, some flights were diverted or delayed. Russian media outlet Astra reported a "collapse" at Moscow airports in light of the UAV attacks, quoting eyewitnesses.

A Russian pro-military blogger on the Telegram channel "Voievoda Speaks" claimed that on the night of May 7, one of the most massive drone attacks involved 447 long-range pilotless aircraft and missiles launched into Russia.

Media outlets on May 6 speculated that Ukrainian Defense Forces might attack Russia on Victory Day, May 9, but not Moscow, as the Russian capital will have heightened air defense.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.