Ukraine launches new website to facilitate relocation of collaborators to Russia Thursday, July 25, 2024 3:05:00 PM

In a remarkable move, Ukraine has launched a new website designed specifically for collaborators and those wishing to leave for Russia.

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the government is ready to assist citizens living in Ukraine who desperately want to move to Russia but currently lack the means to do so.

Ukrainian intelligence services have unveiled the project “I Want to Go to My People,” which includes a newly created website. The platform will publish information about convicted Russian agents, traitors, and collaborators who have cooperated or assisted Russian forces in the war against Ukraine [source](https://hochuksvoim.com).

The authorities assure that personal data of the convicted individuals will only be posted with their consent.

"It is particularly important to note that only those cases with court verdicts can participate in this project, and exclusively with the consent of the convicted individuals," emphasized Artem Dekhtyarenko, a spokesperson for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In the future, these individuals could potentially be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

The website also features a form that allows individuals to stop their cooperation with the Russians, by reporting this to Ukrainian law enforcement authorities and negotiating specific conditions that might mitigate or even absolve them of punishment for their collaborative activities.

Moreover, through this website, people can inform Ukrainian law enforcement about individuals and their activities favoring Russia.

One of the objectives of the "I Want to Go to My People" project is also to provide an opportunity for those wishing to leave Ukraine for Russia to achieve this goal.

"Ukraine is prepared to assist in this regard," underscored Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Defense Intelligence.

Artem Dekhtyarenko further stated that approximately 500 individuals convicted of collaboration have agreed to participate in the exchange program and have consented to their data being published on the website. Over 200 of these individuals have consented to the publication of their data on the site.

"So, as it stands, these individuals are awaiting exchange with Russia. However, you may notice that Russia is not in a hurry to reclaim its people. On the website, under each case, there's a timer showing how long the individual has been waiting for the exchange," Dekhtyarenko explained.

Interestingly, on July 23, Turkey’s Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç stated he would appeal to the UN because he could not secure a meeting with Ukrainian prisoners from Russia.

On July 17, with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates, 95 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity.

