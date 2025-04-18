Ukraine launches overnight drone attack on multiple Russian regions Friday, April 18, 2025 2:47:59 PM

Russia's Voronezh, Belgorod, and Rostov regions, alongside the Krasnodar Territory and the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, reportedly faced a massive drone attack from Ukraine on the night of Friday, April 18, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense's Telegram message. The ministry claims Ukrainian drones were also downed over the Sea of Azov.

According to the Russian defense department, air defense systems neutralized a total of 56 Ukrainian drones overnight. Of these, 27 were intercepted or shot down over the Voronezh region, 12 in the Belgorod region, and 12 over the Sea of Azov. Crimea was struck by three drones. In the Rostov region and Krasnodar Territory, air defenses eliminated one UAV each.

Additionally, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram on the morning of April 18 that two local self-defense members from the Volokonovsky district died overnight while on duty during the drone attack. Furthermore, a man sustained injuries in a drone strike in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, he added.

Commenting on the night raid in the Voronezh region, Governor Alexander Gusev said there were no casualties. "Damage was found in only one municipality," he stated on his Telegram account.

Acting Governor of the Rostov region, Yury Slyusar, confirmed that drones in his region were shot down in Taganrog and the Tarasovsky district. "Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or ground damage," he noted.

