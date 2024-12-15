Ukraine launches second drone attack in a week on Grozny's Kadyrov police regiment Sunday, December 15, 2024 9:32:01 AM

On Sunday morning, December 15, drones launched a second attack in a week on the Chechen capital of Grozny, according to Russian media reports.

Local residents reported hearing loud explosions at around 7:45 a.m. Dramatic footage circulated online, showing UAVs crashing onto the premises of the Kadyrov Police Regiment. Other drones were seen against the backdrop of a significant column of smoke. Automatic gunfire can be heard in the videos, suggesting attempts to shoot the drones down.

Russian media indicate that at least three UAVs were flying over Grozny.

According to Russian reports, the drones targeted the special-purpose police regiment named after Akhmad Kadyrov, an OMON base, and a military base "from where people are typically sent to Ukraine." The Russian Ministry of Defense and local authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier attacks on December 4 and 12 targeted the Kadyrov Police Regiment, located 3.7 kilometers from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s working residence.

