Ukraine launches unified command center for UAVs and ground robots Thursday, August 15, 2024 12:30:25 PM

In a move to boost the effectiveness of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the nation is set to establish a unified command center for drones of various types and ground-based robotic platforms, announced Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a meeting with Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

According to Umerov, drone systems have already started to transform the battlefield landscape. Currently, efforts are underway to integrate UAVs and ground robots into a centralized command hub that will enable real-time synchronized operations on the battlefield. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the coordination and efficiency of defense maneuvers.

During the visit, both ministers witnessed an array of innovative military technologies at a testing site. Demonstrations included scout drones, remotely-operated turret-mounted machine guns, bomb disposal robots, and advanced robotic medical evacuation platforms. All these systems are designed and built by Ukrainian engineers to boost the nation's defense capabilities.

"The Ministry of Defense is actively implementing innovations and developing the army of the future," stated Minister Umerov.

Additionally, it's noteworthy that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have been utilizing the DELTA battle management system. This platform provides soldiers with real-time battlefield insights, showing the positions of enemy troops. The system is being enhanced based on military needs, with significant developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also been deploying the "Ochi" data collection system, which leverages reconnaissance and combat drones to gather and relay intelligence.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.