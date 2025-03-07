Ukraine loses access to Maxar satellite images amid U.S. policy shift Friday, March 7, 2025 4:00:13 PM

Ukraine has reportedly been denied access to Maxar satellite images, with sources pointing to a decision by the Trump administration affecting intelligence sharing as the root cause, according to various media reports. The commercial service has blocked governmental and private Ukrainian users alike.

The U.S. administration has halted the delivery of intelligence data to Ukraine, which previously helped the country target Russian forces and anticipate enemy attacks. White House special envoy Keith Kellogg has revealed that Washington intends to pressure Kyiv to enter negotiations. On March 7, the news outlet Mil.in.ua cited multiple anonymous users saying that the American aerospace company Maxar Technologies had disconnected Ukraine from its satellite imagery services. Details of the potential talks remain undisclosed.

Users received an official notification from Maxar’s administration, indicating the discontinuation was done "at the request of the administration." However, it’s noted that the real reason is the U.S. prohibition on providing intelligence data.

"The administration of President Donald Trump issued a directive through the State Department, barring American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data to Ukraine, covering both governmental and private users," the media outlet emphasized.

The community Kiberboroshno also reported about the blocked access to the data.

The general sentiment among analysts is that the U.S. has shut down satellite reconnaissance not just against Russia but overall.

The article doesn’t specify which services are affected. However, a channel administrator addressed a user query regarding the accessibility of Maxar imagery, mentioning, "Unfortunately, more details can't be provided. Access to main services has been revoked."

Media reports explain that Maxar Technologies, an American aerospace company, is a significant provider of commercial satellite images for Ukraine, helping track Russian military activities, strikes on Russian soil, and operations in temporarily occupied territories. The service's images are also crucial for international media to illustrate and analyze military engagements.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported on March 6 that following France's decision, Britain has announced its commitment to continue supporting Ukrainian armed forces by providing intelligence information.

Politico informed that 80% of Ukraine's intelligence data came from allies, primarily the U.S. Neill Burnett, CEO of Istok Associates Limited, called the U.S. ban "an inevitably huge setback for Ukrainians" and added that Britain will attempt to "fill the gap," although it doesn’t have as many resources as the U.S.

