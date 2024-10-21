Ukraine makes historic debut in NATO drone exercises Monday, October 21, 2024 10:01:16 PM

In a historic milestone, Ukraine took part in NATO drone exercises for the first time. The exercises focused on using drones for a multitude of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, and protection of critical underwater infrastructure. Ukraine's naval forces joined NATO’s largest exercise for deploying unmanned systems in maritime operations—REPMUS 24. Through the DELTA combat system, Ukrainian forces managed to coordinate more than 50 unmanned devices of various types, including underwater, surface, terrestrial, and aerial drones, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

“During the exercises, DELTA was also able to connect and receive location data about the German 'robotic dog', the Robotics-L from Rheinmetall,” the statement mentioned. Thanks to its mobility, the quadruped robot can accompany soldiers in challenging terrains, perform various tasks, and support protecting them from mine disruptions.

The drills took place off the coast of the Troia Peninsula in Portugal from September 9 to 27. Military forces practiced using drones for tasks like anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing naval mines, and safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure. Notably, the DELTA system integrated with other combat systems, allowing for data exchange and distinguishing between "friendly" and "enemy" forces. This significantly enhanced operational management and improved coordination among exercise participants.

The REPMUS 24 training was organized by NATO's Joint Capability Group for Maritime Unmanned Systems (JCGMUS), the NATO Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Porto, and the European Defense Agency. The maritime maneuvers were conducted under Portugal’s aegis. The objectives of the REPMUS 24 training—including integrating unmanned platforms, command and control (C2) systems, cross-domain operations, and achieving operational compatibility with partner NATO countries' command systems—were squarely addressed.

Meanwhile, ongoing NATO drills in the Netherlands from September 10 to 20 focus on counter-drone systems with Ukrainian representatives taking part in such exercise for the first time.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed Ukraine’s irreversible path towards NATO membership, underscoring the importance of implementing necessary reforms within the country.

Recently, Poland hosted its first high-level meeting within the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC), marking the inception of the first joint NATO-Ukraine institution aimed at enhancing defense capabilities and expediting NATO membership.

