Ukraine Military Chief: Kharkiv offensive could become a fatal trap for Russian forces Friday, March 29, 2024

Ukraine's military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has warned that Kharkiv could prove fatal for Russian forces should they decide to mount an offensive. In an interview with Ukrinform, he emphasised the need for Ukraine not to overlook any intelligence on Russia’s preparations for an attack, adding that measures are in place to respond should the probability become a reality. Massive fortification work is being carried out on territories and positions, with a comprehensive barrier system established as well as plans for the use of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the event of an offensive.

Drawing from their experience in combat within the Kharkiv region, where they managed to outmaneuver the enemy and liberate a significant part of the region, Syrskyi remarked, "It was then when the Russian front line massively collapsed. If the Russians move there again, Kharkiv will become fatal for them."

Syrskyi further conveyed that each military operation is unique and suggested that previous blueprints for operations would not be reusable. He noted the complexities of modern warfare, describing it as a mathematical problem with hundreds of variables, where each element can be decisive.

On March 28, the Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation reported that claims of Russia preparing to potentially occupy Kharkiv form part of a Russian misinformation campaign and that Russia lacks the resources to commence an offensive. On the same day, Ivan Shevtsov, a spokesperson for the 15th Mobile Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that for Russia to capture Kharkiv, they would need to amass at least 400-500 thousand soldiers, while there are currently about 100 thousand on the Lyman-Kupyansk front.

