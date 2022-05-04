Ukraine MoD: Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east, eyes Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih Wednesday, May 4, 2022 9:28:11 AM

The speaker of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense told reporters on Wednesday that Russia is trying to increase the pace of its offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. From there, Russian forces are expected to focus their attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

"The command of Russian troops is trying to increase the pace of the offensive operation in the east of Ukraine in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the spokesman stated. “Also to develop an offensive in certain areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions. To this end, the enemy is regrouping and strengthening its troops.”

Both Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih are destinations for internally displaced persons from southern and eastern Ukraine. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, said approximately 1,000 internally displaced persons are arriving in the city each day.

On Sunday, the city council of Kryvyi Rih said Russian forces were approximately 50 km from the city.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.