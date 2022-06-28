Ukraine orders dozens of Bayraktar drones from Turkey Tuesday, June 28, 2022 1:00:02 PM

Almost all production capacity of the Turkish Baykar Makina plant, which produces Bayraktar drones, will be used to fulfill the orders for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to him, dozens of Bayraktar drones, which have been used successfully in the war, will be produced for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Since February 24, the Defense Ministry has provided fifty Bayraktar drones for the Ukrainian military. Several more have already been ordered and paid for by the Defense Ministry. In July they will be delivered to the Ukrainian Forces.

Reznikov also said that work on a joint manufacturing line for these UAVs is underway.

"These are plans for the medium term. And they will be implemented. Special thanks for the position and support of the Defense Minister of Turkey General Hulusi Akar," Reznikov wrote.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister also thanked Baykar Defense for providing 3 drones for free after Ukrainians crowdfunded their purchase.

"All the funds collected by volunteers can be used by them for other useful and important things," said Reznikov and thanked all those who joined the crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for Ukraine’s victory.

On June 22, the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, together with blogger Igor Lachenkov, began raising money for three Bayraktar attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Prytula set a goal to collect more than UAH 500 million or $15 million in a week. However, a larger amount - UAH 600 million ($20.3 million) was collected in three days.

At the end of May, Lithuanian TV presenter Andrius Tapinas collected 5 million euros for the purchase of one Bayraktar for Ukrainian military. Then the company Baykar Defense also said that it would not take money for this drone and would give it to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for free.

