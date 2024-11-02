Ukraine partners with THALES Belgium to boost anti-drone missile production Saturday, November 2, 2024 12:00:14 PM

In a strategic move expected to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and critical infrastructure protection, the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries has announced a collaboration with leading European arms manufacturer THALES Belgium. The Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin revealed via his Telegram channel that the joint venture will focus on the production of missiles designed to counteract enemy drones.

Ukraine is optimistic that this partnership will eventually extend to the transfer of technology and components essential for these missiles. "This cooperation will enhance Ukraine's military-industrial complex and bolster the defensive measures for critical infrastructure against hostile drones," Smetanin emphasized.

The strategic industries minister expressed gratitude towards THALES for deepening collaboration with Ukrainian defense firms and supporting the nation's defense capabilities. In related developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously disclosed plans for Ukraine to manufacture its own weapons in underground factories.

One of the primary drivers behind this decision has been the delays in military aid deliveries.

President Zelensky has declared that this domestically-produced weapon serves as "a method of retribution against the aggressor."

