Ukraine partners with with Belgian NATO supplier KNDS for ammunition production Tuesday, May 20, 2025 12:00:18 PM

Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom has inked a Memorandum of Cooperation with Belgian NATO supplier KNDS Belgium SA. This new collaboration seeks to jointly produce medium-caliber ammunition for automatic guns that target enemy troops, light armored vehicles, and low-flying aerial threats, as announced by the Ukrainian corporation.

"We are gradually expanding the geography of our international partnerships, actively seeking and establishing new avenues of cooperation. This benefits both Ukraine's Defense Forces and our defense industry, which is keen on integrating into the global NATO armaments sector," said Ukroboronprom CEO Oleg Huliak in an official statement. KNDS Belgium is a renowned name in the industry, known for designing and manufacturing a wide range of munitions. The company supplies its products to NATO, the Belgian army, and many other countries.

In related news, Belgium has unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at one billion euros.

According to Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, a significant portion of this package, amounting to 645 million euros, will be sourced from Belgium's own defense sector. The package includes around 100 armored ambulances and Unimog trucks, five unmanned maritime vehicles, various drones, medical kits, helmets, night vision devices, anti-drone detection systems, protective gear against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, over 16,000 units of weapons and artillery systems, 20 modernized Cerberus anti-aircraft installations, and one Leopard battle tank with an upgraded turret.

