Ukraine prepares for potential Russian offensive on Dnipro's right bank Thursday, December 5, 2024 7:00:01 PM

The Russian forces are reportedly gearing up for an offensive on the right bank of the Dnipro River, according to Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitaly Kim.

Ukrainian authorities were reportedly aware of this potential advancement months in advance, allowing for strategic preparation. Kim addressed the reports regarding Russia's possible assault on the Dnipro's right bank, stating, "Our defensive forces and military personnel are aware of the situation. No one is planning to retreat; in fact, we understand this is inevitable. Whether it's a diversion or not, it doesn't matter."

Kim emphasized the awareness of the military capabilities Russia is expected to employ during this attack and assured appropriate responses to any aggression. "We have enough resources. We understand the complexities, but everything is under control," he added.

Insights into the anticipated Russian offensive on the right Dnipro bank have been published in the Financial Times, which cited Kherson Regional State Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin. The report noted that Russia is preparing a significant assault involving around 300 boats after extensive drone strikes on Kherson and other areas in the region.

This military maneuver is allegedly aimed at capturing more Ukrainian territory before the return of re-elected U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House. Military analyst and retired Ukrainian Colonel Oleh Zhdanov indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin may also target both the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. However, this action is not expected to transpire until after 2024, according to his analysis.

Former SBU officer and military analyst Ivan Stupak mentioned that while the Ukrainian military has not yet confirmed that Russian forces have assembled a sufficient group for the Kherson region offensive, troop movements and vehicle deployments have been recorded.

