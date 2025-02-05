Ukraine proposes LNG storage partnership with U.S. to boost European energy security Wednesday, February 5, 2025 10:05:09 PM

Ukraine is prepared to offer its underground gas storage facilities for American LNG storage, said the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with British colleague David Lammy.

Sybiha emphasized that achieving peace in Ukraine aligns with U.S. national interests. This proposal could enhance the region's energy security and improve Ukraine's gas infrastructure.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine possesses one of the largest networks of underground gas storage facilities in Europe, making it an ideal partner for international supply purposes. He further stated that collaboration with the U.S. in this domain could play a vital role in reinforcing energy stability for both Ukraine and Europe at large.

Utilizing Ukrainian storage for American LNG could be a significant step toward enhancing Eastern Europe's energy infrastructure and ensuring the resilience of regional gas supplies. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that such cooperation would be mutually advantageous, with Ukraine ready to serve as a guarantor of Europe’s energy security.

As of now, there has been no official response from Washington or Brussels to Kyiv's proposal. Notably, Ukraine's underground storage capacity of approximately 30 billion cubic meters plays a critical role in regional energy security.

