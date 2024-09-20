Ukraine ramps up production of 2S22 Bohdana howitzers Friday, September 20, 2024 12:00:14 PM

Ukraine is stepping up its production of the self-propelled howitzer 2S22 "Bohdana," reaching a new level of defense capability. According to Ukrainian volunteer and military analyst Taras Chmut, the country's arms industry can now produce 16 howitzers per month.

Polish analyst Adam Sverkowski highlighted in a Defence24 article that this marks a significant increase from April, when production stood at 10 units over the same period.

Sverkowski attributes the growth to several factors. Firstly, Ukraine is involving both state-owned and private arms manufacturers, increasing the number of facilities producing artillery. Secondly, significant investments and the use of tech adapted to current needs have accelerated the assembly process. The "Bohdana" howitzers, for instance, use Tatra Phoenix civilian truck chassis and pre-owned Czech equipment, simplifying and speeding up production. Additionally, modernization of systems like the Burevii multiple launch rocket system, which uses similar Tatra chassis, showcases the adaptation of existing infrastructure for new tasks. This indicates a phaseout of Soviet-era artillery in favor of more modern 155mm howitzers.

An output of 16 units per month represents over a 50% increase in Ukraine's production capabilities, underscoring its industrial response to frontline demands. This pace also positions Ukraine as a leading artillery producer in Europe, transitioning away from Soviet-style systems toward advanced 155mm howitzers.

However, there are questions surrounding components, particularly barrels, which are currently in high demand globally. The extent of domestic production versus foreign imports also remains unclear; for example, chassis supplied from the Czech Republic ease the burden on Ukrainian factories.

Despite complex logistics and production chains, the surge in "Bohdana" howitzer production is significant for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks. This increased capacity not only replaces losses but also reequips units with more mobile and efficient artillery systems, enhancing combat effectiveness.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is working on a towed version of the 155mm self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana," with costs projected at $1.5-$2 million.

