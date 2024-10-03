Ukraine receives advanced Patriot missile system from Romania Thursday, October 3, 2024 8:54:00 PM

Ukraine has received the latest Patriot missile system, designed specifically to intercept ballistic missiles with extended range. The Patriot anti-missile defense system, supplied by Romania, is now on Ukrainian soil, confirmed the representatives from both countries, as reported by Radio Svoboda.

Bucharest has provided the PAC-3+ configuration of the Patriot system, known for its effective interception of ballistic missiles. Unlike older models, the new M903 Patriot launchers can carry a larger payload of modern PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missiles, thanks to reduced size and weight. These latest missiles were specially designed for intercepting ballistic targets. The original PAC-3 can engage airborne targets up to 80 km and ballistic threats up to 40 km away. The later MSE variant, developed by Lockheed Martin, extends this range to 120 km for airborne threats and 60 km for ballistic missiles.

This delivery follows a decision made a month ago when Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed an order on September 5th authorizing the transfer of the system to Ukraine.

In 2017, Romania signed an agreement with the United States under the Foreign Military Sales program to acquire the Patriot PAC-3+ air defense systems. This version includes a more powerful second-generation AN/MPQ-65 radar, which offers greater detection range, enhanced target identification abilities, and improved tracking of ballistic missiles. The U.S. Department of Defense's procurement reports indicate that the contract included seven batteries, each configured with one AN/MPQ-65 radar, one AN/MSQ-132 command post, and four M903 launchers. This helps in estimating the potential battery configuration being delivered.

Nevertheless, the launchers and radars can be used with both PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. This combination allows the system to effectively engage both airborne and ballistic targets simultaneously.

