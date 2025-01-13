Ukraine receives advanced RCH 155 howitzers from Germany Monday, January 13, 2025 10:30:05 AM

Ukraine bolsters its defense capabilities, securing cutting-edge RCH 155 wheeled howitzers from Germany. This advanced artillery system marks a significant technological addition in Ukraine's fight against Russian forces. As Ukraine continues to strengthen its arsenal with state-of-the-art developments, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius officially handed over the first of 54 RCH 155 howitzers to Ukraine, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung.

The RCH 155 wheeled howitzer represents a technological breakthrough in artillery armament. Developed by the Franco-German consortium KNDS, it combines the expertise of Germany’s KMW and French arms giant Nexter.

Its features include:

- firing capabilities on the move, allowing for rapid maneuverability and battlefield adaptation; - fully remote-operated turret for crew safety;

- a crew of just two, thanks to high automation levels;

- the 155mm artillery system is mounted on an armored 8x8 wheeled vehicle, ideal for quick deployment.

At a ceremony in Kassel, Germany, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev received the first howitzer, highlighting the significance of the Ukraine-Germany partnership. Germany’s Defense Minister emphasized, "Ukraine can count on us. This is a signal that Germany assumes responsibility in Europe." Initially, six of these systems will remain in Germany for training Ukrainian soldiers before being deployed to the conflict zone.

While Ukraine is receiving ultra-modern weaponry from its allies, Russia continues to rely on outdated systems and support from third-world countries like Iran and North Korea. These nations supply Moscow with low-cost weaponry, which, despite being abundant, cannot compete with the West's latest technologies.

