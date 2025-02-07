Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, confirms delivery of Mirage 2000 aircraft Friday, February 7, 2025 8:00:00 AM

Ukraine has received delivery of a shipment of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, and also confirmed the arrival of Mirage 2000 aircraft. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on his Facebook page that the Ukrainian Air Force has received these advanced jets from France as well. The modern aircraft are now in Ukraine and are expected to soon undertake combat missions, bolstering Ukraine's defense and its capacity to effectively resist Russian aggression, Umerov emphasized.

Umerov highlighted that the Mirage 2000 will help defend Ukrainian airspace, while the jets from the Netherlands are a step toward victory, ensuring reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens. It is noteworthy that on February 6, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the delivery of the first French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. The planes had Ukrainian pilots on board who were trained for several months in France. According to Lecornu, these fighters will help safeguard Ukraine's airspace.

Previously, Umerov mentioned that the Mirage jets would be equipped to give the Ukrainian Forces an advantage over the adversary.

