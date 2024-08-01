Ukraine receives F-16 fighters jets armed with powerful missiles, reports say Thursday, August 1, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Ukraine's acquisition of the F-16 fighter jets marks a significant upgrade in the ongoing conflict with Russia, as these jets serve as platforms for an array of advanced guided missiles capable of targeting Russian assets.

After more than a year of preparation, the first F-16s have arrived in Ukraine, providing Kyiv with new strategic capabilities in its war against Russia, according to Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

U.S. news agencies Bloomberg and Associated Press reported on July 31 that Ukraine received its first delivery of F-16 fighters from NATO countries. The reports, citing informed circles, noted that the F-16s were spotted flying over Western Ukraine.

The F-16s are expected to play a crucial role in securing Ukraine's airspace, supplementing ground-based air defenses by intercepting incoming Russian cruise missiles and drones. Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, an expert with the Ukrainian Air Force, anticipates that these jets could also reduce the threat from Russia’s fearsome glide bombs, which can be released from within Russian airspace and glide up to 70 kilometers across the Ukrainian border. In the future, Russian bombers might find themselves within range of Ukraine's F-16 air-to-air missiles.

The Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, Sergei Golubtsov, stated that air superiority along certain frontlines could be achieved with three to four squadrons, each consisting of 16 fighters. He also announced that all delivered F-16s would come equipped with enhanced radar systems.

The F-16 is essentially a flying platform for various guided missiles, thus turning it into a powerful combat tool depends significantly on the type and quantity of armament it carries.

While Ukraine and its Western allies have been somewhat circumspect about the specifics, informed speculation sheds light on what might come with these jets:

The AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles, prevalent in the arsenals of Western air forces, are slated for delivery as per reports from the Wall Street Journal. The AIM-120, with an active radar and a range of 180 km, finds its target independently of the F-16’s radar, allowing the pilot to maneuver immediately post-launch.

The AGM-88 Harm missiles are designed to neutralize radar systems by homing in on their electromagnetic emissions. The U.S. has already sent several of these missiles to Ukraine, which were deployed on Soviet-era MiG-29s. Integrating them with the F-16 will substantially enhance their effectiveness.

Guided Harpoon missiles for combating naval vessels were provided by Denmark in 2022, with the support of the U.S. Reports suggest these missiles played a role in sinking a Russian warship. Equipping the F-16 with air-launched versions of these missiles is considered a logical step.

For ground targets, Ukraine has already used GPS-guided bombs, including small diameter bombs and joint direct attack munition (JDAM) kits. These are expected to be deployed more effectively with the F-16.

Designed for penetrating deep into Russian territory, Ukraine is already utilizing Storm Shadow / Scalp cruise missiles, which have an approximate range of 500 km. It’s possible to adapt the F-16 to carry such missiles. Furthermore, a Ukrainian general hinted at the potential delivery of AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles by the U.S., which have a significant range of several hundred kilometers.

Earlier, Bloomberg was the first to report about Ukraine receiving the initial batch of these American fighters.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.