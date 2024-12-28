Ukraine receives first LNG shipment from the U.S. Saturday, December 28, 2024 11:00:41 AM

On Friday, December 27th, Ukraine received the first shipment of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), approximately 100 million cubic meters, as announced by the Ukrainian energy company DTEK. This delivery arrives as the 5-year contract for Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine nears its end and with the approaching inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has been pressing European Union countries with an ultimatum to increase their import of American energy or face tariffs from Washington.

The shipment was received by DTEK, with the gas being initially offloaded at a Greek terminal in the Mediterranean before being transported via pipeline to Ukraine. Financial analysts speculate that direct LNG supplies from the U.S. could ease pressure on the European gas market. This is particularly crucial as Ukraine has had to increase its electricity imports from EU nations following consistent attacks on its energy infrastructure by Russian forces.

"First LNG from Louisiana via Greece is already in Ukraine! Great cooperation of US & UA businesses makes Europe stronger and safer. We need more US gas in Ukraine and Europe and complete refusal of all free countries from bloody and dirty Russian gas which funds murders.," commented Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., on her X account.

