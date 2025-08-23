Ukraine receives over €10 billion in income from EU-frozen Russian assets Saturday, August 23, 2025 1:20:07 PM

In the first half of 2025, Ukraine took in €10.1 billion in proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the European Union, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing European Commission data.

In January, Kyiv received €3 billion; in April, €3.1 billion; and in March, May, June and July, €1 billion each. The funds are being directed to military and civilian projects.

The total value of Russian central bank assets frozen in the EU is about €210 billion and is held in accounts at Brussels-based depository Euroclear. EU officials are discussing whether to transfer not only the income but also the assets themselves to Ukraine. Member of the European Parliament Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) told Welt am Sonntag:

“It’s time to use Russian funds directly—whether for economic support for Ukraine or for financing weapons systems.”

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.