Ukraine receives six Ka-32 helicopters from Portugal after prolonged negotiations Monday, September 9, 2024 2:00:15 PM

Portugal has officially handed over six Russian-made Ka-32A11BC helicopters to Ukraine, almost two years after the initial announcement. These aircraft were acquired by Portugal back in 2007 but have been grounded due to sanctions against Russia that made their maintenance impossible, reports SIC Noticias.

According to the report, the final truck carrying the helicopters left Portuguese soil on September 6, 2024. The country's defense department confirmed the delivery process had been completed "after a prolonged period of uncertainty and negotiations."

Defense Express analysts note that among the helicopters delivered, one was rendered inoperable after a crash in 2012, suggesting its use solely for parts.

Despite initial expectations for a quick transfer, the process was drawn out over nearly two years. Nevertheless, during this time, Portugal continued to support Ukraine's military needs, providing 60 M113 armored personnel carriers and three Leopard 2A6 tanks. The fate of the Ka-32 helicopters remained uncertain until recently.

The change of government in Portugal, brought about by the upcoming parliamentary elections in March 2024, might have been another contributing factor to the delay. Forming a new Cabinet could have further postponed the decision to transfer the helicopters.

Reportedly, the delivered helicopters are in their "current condition" without prior maintenance, as Portugal could not maintain their operation due to the sanctions placed on Russia. The condition of the remaining five helicopters is currently unknown.

In February 2023, Ukrainian pilots mentioned that Portugal had provided six Russian-made Ka-32A11BC helicopters, none of which were operational. Thus, Ukraine had to undertake their repairs independently.

