Ukraine regains control over offshore drilling platforms in the Black Sea Monday, September 11, 2023 8:10:26 AM

Ukraine regains control of the Boyko Towers - gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, reported the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR).

"The Forces of the GUR units conducted a unique operation to establish control over the Boyko Towers. In particular, the drilling platforms Petr Hodovants and Ukraine, as well as the offshore radar stations Tavrida and "Sivash" were returned under Ukrainian control," the press service clarified.

In addition, the special forces were able to seize valuable trophies, namely, stocks of helicopter ammunition such as unguided aviation rockets, as well as the Neva radar station - a coastal radar reconnaissance system that tracks ships' movements in the Black Sea.

The GUR revealed that during the operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on patrol boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet, resulting in the "enemy aircraft being hit and forced to retreat".

As proof, the Ukrainian intelligence service shared exclusive footage taken during the operation.

"This operation was kept secret the entire time because if the enemy knew how boldly we were approaching them, they would have somehow opposed us, as it is a direct blow to the enemy's face," said one of the special forces operatives.

Russia occupied the Boyko towers in 2015 and has since been using them for military purposes, including as helicopter landing pads and for the deployment of radar systems. The successful operation has now deprived the Russians of full control over the Black Sea waters, bringing Ukraine closer to the eventual return of the temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency.

The gas and oil extraction platforms in the Black Sea got their name due to a recently revealed scheme involving the procurement of two oil platforms worth approximately $800 million through offshore companies. This occurred when Yuriy Boyko, a member of parliament, was leading the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.

