Ukraine rejects claims of occupation, justifies military operation in Russia's Kursk region Tuesday, August 13, 2024 10:25:49 AM

In a recent press conference, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorgiy Tykhiy clarified that Ukraine has no intention of seizing Russia's Kursk region, reports RBC-Ukraine.

Tykhiy stated that military operations on Russian territory are essential for "liberating border areas from the Russian military presence" that has been targeting Ukraine. He further emphasized that this issue could be resolved through alternative means if the West supplied Ukraine with long-range weaponry to strike Russian territories.

The spokesperson affirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are achieving their goals, and the operation will continue to ensure the safety and protection of Ukraine. Tykhiy highlighted that the operation in Kursk helps contain Russian forces on various fronts, as the Russian command has to redirect its resources to the Kursk area. He stressed that Ukrainian targets are solely military in nature.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Stavka, where, for the first time at the official level, the actions of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region were openly discussed.

