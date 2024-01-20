Ukraine rejects US calls to shift to deeper defensive strategy in war with Russia Saturday, January 20, 2024 5:30:30 PM

Ukraine's Presidential Office Rejects Notion of Defensive War amid Resource Shortages and Strategy Shift Discussions

Waging a defensive war is not possible, and resorting to such tactics often leads to a freezing of the conflict—a scenario Kyiv cannot allow, stated Andriy Yermak, Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, in an interview with Le Figaro.

"We have been living trough this since 2014. We will never accept a frozen conflict with Vladimir Putin. The solution is not to stop but to be realists, to remain strong, and to stand together with our partners without stopping," Yermak responded when the newspaper asked if Kyiv considers a defensive war an option for 2024.

Yermak acknowledged that soldiers at the front are complaining of personnel and resource shortages and say they are no longer capable of advancing. "Undoubtedly, this is a problem, and there’s no sense in hiding it. Some soldiers need rest. Many of them have been on the frontlines for two years. The government and General Staff are working on a new mobilisation law, which will soon be submitted to parliament, as well as on a realistic military strategy. The transitional period is still ongoing," Yermak told Le Figaro.

He added that Russia has an advantage in the air, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack ammunition, long-range missile systems, and mine-clearing equipment.

Since the end of the last year, media have reported that President Joe Biden's administration has been considering a gradual shift in the US strategy of aid to Ukraine. The White House believes Kyiv should move to a deeper defense in the east, Politico reported, citing several American and European officials. According to them, the new US policy aims to strengthen Kyiv's position and form a "strong hand" in potential negotiations with Moscow.

While no official changes in the White House rhetoric have occurred, the US is now discussing with Ukrainians the scenario of taking deeper defensive positions. This includes bolstering air defense and constructing barriers along the frontline.

Advisor to the US President on National Security Jake Sullivan informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the need to switch to defense at a forum in Davos, as reported by Bloomberg.

