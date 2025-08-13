Ukraine reports initial successes as reserves block Russian sabotage groups near Dobropillya Wednesday, August 13, 2025 11:00:40 AM

Ukrainian troops have been redeployed to the Pokrovsk sector to help stop a Russian breakthrough near Dobropillya. Kyiv says there are first successes on the battlefield even as the enemy masses forces and presses the lines.

Small Russian sabotage groups infiltrated deep into Ukrainian positions near Dobropillya, the General Staff said on the StratCom AFU Telegram channel. Despite the push, Ukrainian forces have halted the advance and achieved “certain successes,” said General Staff representative Andrii Kovalev.

“In particular, by decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and assets have been assigned to strengthen the resilience of the defense. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in a designated area. Reserve units have already detected the enemy and achieved initial successes. Russian occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner,” Kovalev said.

According to the spokesman, Russia has gathered 110,000 troops near Pokrovsk. Russia’s tactic is to send small infantry units through Ukrainian defensive lines using motorcycles. Using this approach, Russian forces did reach Zolotyi Kolodiaz, as well as Vesele, Volne, Rubizhne and Kucherovyi Yar. “Some of the groups have already been destroyed, the rest are in the process of being eliminated. The situation is difficult and dynamic, but Ukraine’s Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy the enemy groups,” the General Staff assured.

Analysts with DeepState on August 11 reported a Russian breakthrough between Dobropillya and Kostiantynivka. A roughly 10-kilometer “tongue” appeared on the battle map: Russian troops ended up behind Ukrainian units fighting near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

Meanwhile, spokespeople for the Operational-Strategic Groupings “Khortytsia” and “Donetsk” said there is no need to panic, describing the incursion as separate Russian sabotage teams that slipped deep into Ukrainian-held territory.

Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Buniatov described the situation near Dobropillya, saying the 10-kilometer Russian push put the city of Druzhkivka at risk. He noted the point in question lies deep within Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.

German tabloid Bild columnist Julian Röpcke also weighed in, warning that if Russian forces are not stopped within hours, the remaining 29% of Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine could be at risk of full occupation. In his view, the Kremlin would then gain additional leverage in talks in Alaska, as a fully occupied Donbas would no longer figure in any “territory swap.”

On August 13, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War assessed whether Russian forces can hold their positions near Dobropillya.

