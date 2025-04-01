Ukraine reports record Russian losses in artillery and armored vehicles in March 2025 Tuesday, April 1, 2025 11:06:07 AM

March 2025 saw a significant increase in losses for the Russian military, including record highs in artillery and armored vehicle losses since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On April 1, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense released General Staff data indicating that Russian army personnel losses grew by 4,590 more in March compared to February.

The total irreversible and sanitary loss for the Russian forces in March reached 41,160 personnel, compared to 36,570 in February.

Consequently, total losses in killed and wounded for Russian occupiers during the first quarter of 2025 reached 125,970, which is 1.5 times the 82,870 reported in the same period last year.

Record Losses in Artillery and Combat Vehicles

One of the critical fronts in the conflict has been the destruction of Russian military equipment. In March 2025, Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy or disable 272 Russian tanks, with an annual total of 833 tanks. Notably, the most successful month before was October 2023, with 521 tanks neutralized.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces set a record in disabling enemy artillery systems. March 2025 saw them target and destroy 1,644 artillery systems, the highest monthly figure since the invasion began. On March 27 specifically, Ukrainian artillery effectively neutralized 122 enemy artillery pieces.

Hence, for the first quarter of 2025, the Russian military's artillery losses stood at 3,990 systems, surpassing last year's 2,600 systems for this timeframe.

"This highlights our artillery's skill in counter-battery combat and the effective use of drone systems," emphasized the Ministry of Defense.

March 2025 also marked a record high for combat armored vehicles (CABs) and vehicles. A total of 607 CABs were disabled, and 1,813 units in the first quarter. March 27 saw a peak in enemy vehicle losses with 210 vehicles taken out of action, the highest daily figure since the conflict began.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the first quarter of 2025 saw 9,971 Russian vehicles and fuel trucks destroyed. This is 2.5 times more than in the same period in 2024, when 3,422 enemy vehicles were hit.

