Thursday, January 2, 2025

Ukraine's military claims substantial Russian casualties equivalent to 36 motorized rifle divisions over the past year. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in 2024 alone, Russia reportedly lost more than 430,000 soldiers, with the heaviest losses recorded in December—48,670 Russian troops. These figures represent unprecedented losses for Russia, surpassing combined totals for 2022 and 2023.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine’s forces have reportedly destroyed or disabled 3,689 Russian tanks—the equivalent of about 119 tank battalions—marking a notable peak in tank engagements during May, particularly on May 12 when 31 tanks were hit in just one day.

In addition to tank losses, Ukrainian troops are said to have destroyed 8,956 Russian armored vehicles—surpassing the contingent strength of over 37 motorized rifle divisions. October 2024 witnessed a record destruction of 923 units of enemy armor, damages valued over half a billion dollars.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces struck 13,050 artillery units, potentially enough to form 725 artillery divisions, alongside dismantling 313 rocket launch systems and 407 air defense systems of Russian forces last year.

In November 2024 alone, the highest number of vehicle losses since February 2022 was documented, with 2,469 vehicles destroyed. By the end of 2024, the total reached 21,345 vehicles.

As Ukraine's resistance continues, the tolls on Russian military personnel and equipment are reportedly mounting. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced that, as of January 2, Russia’s casualties totaled 792,170 troops since the war began, with 1,370 eliminated in the past 24 hours alone.

