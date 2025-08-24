Ukraine retakes three villages in Donetsk region as Syrskyi warns of challenging Pokrovsk axis Sunday, August 24, 2025 2:53:17 PM

Ukrainian forces have retaken three villages in the Donetsk region, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said, describing the situation on the Pokrovsk axis as challenging.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian defenders conducted successful counterattacks and pushed out Russian occupation forces from three villages in Donetsk region: Zelenyi Hai, near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Volodymyrivka and Mykhailivka.

On his Facebook page, the commander-in-chief said he met with soldiers of the 25th Air Assault Sicheslav Brigade, the 32nd and 115th Mechanized Brigades, and the 68th Jaeger Brigade, who are holding the line near Pokrovsk.

Syrskyi presented awards to standout troops. He said conditions in this sector remain difficult because Russia has concentrated its main efforts there.

A few days earlier, soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade retook most of the village of Tolste, located near Zelenyi Hai. A spokesperson for the “Dnipro” Operational-Strategic Group said the main threat near Dobropillya has now been “suppressed.” Russian forces are trying to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and force units to disperse, the commander of the “Perun” unit said.

