In a notable exchange of prisoners of war (POW) on October 18, Ukraine and Russia executed a swap involving 95 captives each. Thirty-four soldiers from Ukraine’s esteemed Azov Brigade were returned home in exchange for conscripted soldiers and “Kadyrovites” (Kadyrov fighters).

This exchange marks a significant shift in the Kremlin's stance, as they had previously refused to exchange the Azov fighters captured in Mariupol. It appears the dynamics have changed due to the recent operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine captured soldiers highly valued by Russian authorities. As a result, Moscow conceded to include Azov fighters in the swap.

"Can you guess whom the Russian authorities chose this time? Yet again, it was POWs from the Kursk region," an insider revealed. The majority of those exchanged were conscripts from the 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment, along with members of "Akhmat" and other units—particularly the "Kadyrovites" whom Apti Alaudinov famously advised to end their lives in captivity, purportedly unwilling to lift a finger for their exchange. In reality, conscripts and "Kadyrovites" are of paramount importance to the Kremlin. Such urgency led Russia to return Mariupol's defenders, held captive for 2.5 years.

Observers note this is the third consecutive swap where Russia has predominantly reclaimed its conscripts and "Kadyrovites," captured as recently as two months ago, while other Russian military personnel endure prolonged waits for exchange. "Conscripts are a sore spot for Russia. The Kremlin is eager to turn over the shameful consequences of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine swiftly. Our sympathy goes out to those Russian POWs and their families waiting for years—it seems they’ll be waiting much longer," stated the "I Want to Live" project.

The representatives of the project explained how Ukraine has captured so many conscripts in the Kursk region that their return will take considerable time. Meanwhile, other Russian POWs may face indefinite waiting, potentially until 2026, as the Kremlin reportedly deems them "second-rate."

Ukraine remains open to conducting exchanges in an "all-for-all" format, but the Kremlin resists, viewing POWs as leverage to pressure Ukraine.

Notably, Russian war channels repeatedly criticize the Russian leadership for what they perceive as preferential treatment toward "Kadyrovites." Unlike other Russian military personnel used as "cannon fodder," "Kadyrovites" are often kept from frontlines and prioritized in exchanges.

