Ukraine: Russian fleet struggles to load Kalibr cruise missiles at Novorossiysk Monday, November 13, 2023 4:10:13 PM

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk revealed that Russia has encountered logistical problems after relocating its fleet to Novorossiysk. During a national news broadcast, he explained that the Russians are currently unable to load the Kalibr cruise missiles onto missile carriers.

"There is a significant pause in missile usage because the enemy is facing logistical issues. They cannot load the Kalibr missiles in Novorossiysk," emphasized Pletenchuk. "Consequently, until they resolve this problem, they practically cannot use them."

Of course, there is the option for them to return their ships temporarily to Sevastopol for reloading, but this would not be a safe move. Furthermore, the Russians are accumulating missiles for the winter period, Pletenchuk added.

Russia has transferred several ships from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Region. Among the ships are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, three diesel submarines, five landing ships, and several small missile ships. Russia wants to protect these ships from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

