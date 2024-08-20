Ukraine: Russian forces stop attacks on Zaporizhzhia front Tuesday, August 20, 2024 4:18:00 PM

During a Ukrainian national news broadcast, Dmytro Likhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria Operational Group of Forces, announced that in the past three days, no assault actions by Russian troops have been recorded on the Zaporizhzhia front, marking an unusual shift in the invaders' behavior. He made this statement on a television marathon.

According to Likhoviy, this development warrants attention because the area is vast, and it’s evident that "the Russians haven't disappeared from here," yet no assaults have taken place in three days, and there is still no significant activity today.

He added that Ukrainian forces will keep a close watch on the situation as such Russian behavior is "unusual for the recent prolonged period."

"Some activity, if you can call it that, persists on the Pridneprovsk direction, where the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge our units from the left bank of the Dnipro River. However, only one enemy assault on our positions near the village of Krynyky was recorded yesterday," Likhoviy noted.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Russian assaults were unsuccessful, and no positions were lost by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Likhoviy also mentioned that these events should not be linked to the Kursk operation, as Russia lacks the resources to conduct effective offensive operations on multiple fronts simultaneously.

"There are grounds to say that, for example, the number of artillery strikes on our positions is also partially decreasing. It’s not quite a lull, but for example, in the last 24 hours, we counted 280 Russian strikes using approximately 1,450 munitions. This is hundreds or even half a thousand munitions less than a month ago," he stated.

Nonetheless, according to Likhoviy, Russian aviation remains active. Russian forces executed six airstrikes, launched six guided bombs, and fired 60 unguided rockets on both the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the Russians.

Likhoviy reported that over the past day, the Russian army saw a reduction of 69 personnel.

"These are irretrievable and sanitary losses combined. Additionally, 25 units of weapons and military equipment were lost, including one armored combat vehicle, one RP-1 Ulybka meteorological radio direction-finding complex, four artillery systems (including one S-60 surface-to-air missile system), 10 vehicles, five reconnaissance UAVs, three boats, and one jet ski," he detailed.

