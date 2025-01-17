Ukraine: Russian ships denied entry to Syria's Tartus naval base Friday, January 17, 2025 11:00:32 AM

Russian ships blocked from Syria's Tartus naval base: Seven of Russia's vessels are being denied entry to their only overseas naval base in Tartus, Syria, according to Navy Captain Third Rank Dmitry Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy. This has forced them to drift in the Mediterranean Sea.

Pletenchuk explained that these are seven ships, including two missile carriers, which have been stranded at sea for over a week due to their inability to enter the port and retrieve Russian military equipment.

"As of now, they are essentially adrift at sea. We've been observing how the Russians have been denied access to what was once their sole overseas naval base for more than ten days," stated Pletenchuk.

Earlier, Pletenchuk reported that Russian forces have stopped repairing military ships in the temporarily occupied Crimea out of fear of Ukrainian Defense Forces' strikes.

