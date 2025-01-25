Ukraine's 155th Brigade faces controversy: draft dodgers selected for training in France amid recruitment crisis Saturday, January 25, 2025 10:00:00 AM

The Ukrainian Army's "Anna of Kyiv" Brigade has sent soldiers previously caught attempting to evade conscription by illegally crossing the border, for training in France. Questions loom over how such individuals were chosen for an overseas mission.

Named the 155th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, after Anna of Kyiv, the unit saw a mass exodus of its soldiers going AWOL throughout the year. Communications Advisor to the State Bureau of Investigation, Tatiana Sapyan, revealed that among those sent to France were men apprehended for trying to illegally cross into the EU to avoid service.

Previously, these men paid intermediaries to assist in their illegal border crossings but were stopped by border guards. They faced no criminal charges, just minor administrative penalties.

"If I'm not mistaken, about 12 draft dodgers were listed for the training in France," stated Tatiana Sapyan.

Sapyan noted that while it’s confirmed they evaded service, investigations are underway to uncover how the scheme that placed ‘dodgers’ on overseas training lists was orchestrated. Currently, efforts are being made to bring these soldiers back home.

Military expert and retired Colonel Oleg Zhdanov says that the 155th Brigade's selection for overseas training lacked careful vetting. "Given the urgency to quickly assemble the brigade from recruits all over Ukraine, it seems anyone available was enlisted without rigorous checks," Zhdanov explained.

According to him, the mobilization system had fallen apart, meaning the military struggled to maintain its ranks effectively during a recruitment crisis. Zhdanov emphasized, however, that previous attempts to flee do not necessarily indicate the men would desert once incorporated into the service, suggesting the military hierarchy might have created conditions leading to soldiers leaving their posts.

Defense attorney Oleg Leontiev indicated that a commanding officer's lack of knowledge about a soldier’s previous attempts to flee is likely the reason they ended up in international training programs.

Zhdanov believes the issue stems from a national-level administrative failure, advocating for intervention by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Previously, the President had addressed the matter in the 155 Brigade during high-level military discussions.

"This isn’t unique to the 155th; reports suggest new brigades in the 150-series face similar issues, although they haven’t been sent overseas," Zhdanov concluded.

Leontiev firmly believes problems arise when recruitment centers enlist individuals lacking motivation or those actively avoiding service. He argues TCC personnel should face accountability if these issues were known to them, asserting that the current approach offers them a carte blanche merely to fill ranks, often compromising soldier readiness and eligibility.

On January 23rd, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi noted the 155th Brigade is gradually gaining combat capability, with prior challenges analyzed for future improvements.

Earlier on January 7th, Ground Forces Commander Mikhaylo Drapaty addressed the brigade’s challenges, emphasizing the need for improving local command competence.

